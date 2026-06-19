Invesco Ltd. Has $3.98 Billion Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Palantir Technologies worth $3,984,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after buying an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after buying an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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