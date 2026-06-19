Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Qualcomm worth $2,163,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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