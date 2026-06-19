Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,388 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,717 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of Booking worth $2,103,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Booking from $224.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,351 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,706. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $233.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's payout ratio is 22.11%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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