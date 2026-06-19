Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,165,087 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,017,967 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,165,087 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Walmart worth $2,787,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Article Title

Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Article Title

Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Article Title

A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Daniel Bartlett, though conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and relatively small versus his holdings, can still add to short-term negative sentiment. Article Title

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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