Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,734,156 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,330,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.35% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,327,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

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