Invesco QQQ $QQQ is NWI Management LP's Largest Position

NWI Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,700 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 20.2% of NWI Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NWI Management LP owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $354,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $715.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here