Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $683.55 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $716.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.69. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft earnings lifted the ETF. Microsoft reported $4.74 in EPS and $90 billion in revenue, with strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth reinforcing the artificial-intelligence investment theme. Microsoft’s rally supported QQQ because the ETF has significant exposure to the company and other large AI beneficiaries. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Broad technology stocks recovered. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted their strongest session in about a month, with gains in Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle and other AI-linked shares helping QQQ move toward ending its recent losing streak. S&P 500, Nasdaq End Best Day in a Month
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains concentrated in mega-cap growth stocks. Commentary comparing QQQ with SPYG highlights that performance depends less on broad technology exposure and more on the specific companies and weights held. This concentration increases upside when leaders outperform but also amplifies volatility. SPYG Vs. QQQ: It's Not The Tech Exposure, It's What's Inside It
- Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and inflation risks remain. The Federal Reserve held rates steady, but dissent among policymakers, elevated core PCE inflation and weaker-than-expected GDP kept the possibility of higher-for-longer rates alive. Rising yields generally pressure QQQ’s long-duration growth holdings. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: AI valuation and geopolitical concerns remain overhangs. Recent warnings about excessive AI spending, chip-sector weakness and an oil-price spike tied to U.S.-Iran tensions contributed to the preceding correction and could limit the durability of the rebound. Oil Spikes 7%, Nasdaq 100 Sinks Before Fed
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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