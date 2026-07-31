Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $683.55 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $716.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.69. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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