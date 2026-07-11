Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 14.3% of Sachetta LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sachetta LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Article Title

Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Article Title

Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Article Title

BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Article Title

Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned that higher inflation, a hawkish Fed, and geopolitical stress could pressure growth stocks and reduce appetite for Nasdaq-heavy exposure, which is a headwind for QQQ. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $725.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,367,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,630,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.06. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here