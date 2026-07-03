Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Capelight Capital Asset Management LP

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.3% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of QQQ opened at $713.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $549.58 and a twelve month high of $748.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $711.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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