Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The June jobs reports and related commentary point to softer hiring, which could reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to stay hawkish and support growth stocks like QQQ’s heavy tech holdings. BLS Jobs Report: +57K, Half Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles argue that cooler labor-market data is already cooling rate-hike talk, which tends to help long-duration assets and growth ETFs such as QQQ. U.S. Rate Hike Talk Cools On Softer Jobs Data
- Positive Sentiment: Despite recent AI worries, some coverage says the semiconductor rotation and broader Nasdaq strength still look intact, which is supportive for QQQ’s top holdings. The Rotation Is Turning On Semiconductors
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary shows a split tape, with ETFs and U.S. equities mixed after midday and investors waiting for more clarity on growth and rates. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall, US Equities Mixed After Midday
- Neutral Sentiment: There is also a steady stream of cautious AI commentary, including warnings about a possible bubble and heavy capex, but other articles push back and say those concerns may be overstated. Michael Burry's newest short reveals what really worries him about AI
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting a sharp drop in the Magnificent 7’s market value and “AI bubble” fears could weigh on QQQ because the fund is heavily exposed to mega-cap tech. The Mag 7 Just Lost $2.3 Trillion in a Single Month. Here’s the AI Fear Behind It
- Negative Sentiment: One piece also warns that QQQ investors may be paying up for a fee structure that lags a cheaper sibling ETF, which is a longer-term headwind for fund flows. With the SpaceX IPO Reshaping the Nasdaq, Is QQQ Still a Smart Investment Right Now?
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $713.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $549.58 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $711.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.79.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.
While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.