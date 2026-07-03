Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $713.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $549.58 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $711.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here