Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Reduced by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,084,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $713.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $536.27 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $700.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.09.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here