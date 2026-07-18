Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Trimmed by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $695.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $720.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

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About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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