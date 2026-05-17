Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 91,149 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,149 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,000. Netflix comprises approximately 5.1% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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