Investment House LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 320.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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