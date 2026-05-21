Investment House LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $459,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $540.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $506.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $521.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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