Investment House LLC Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,135 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investment House LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.97 and a 200 day moving average of $414.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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