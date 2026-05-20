Investment House LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Investment House LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the energy company's stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the energy company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $293.50.

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About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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