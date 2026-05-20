Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,377 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nebius Group worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Article Title

Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Article Title

Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Article Title

One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Article Title

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: New competition is adding pressure: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture, raising concerns that well-capitalized rivals could challenge pure-play infrastructure providers like Nebius. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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