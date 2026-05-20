Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,982 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3,732.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Drystone LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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