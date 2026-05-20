Investment House LLC Sells 25,512 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,512 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,046,000 after buying an additional 550,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,595,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,966,000 after buying an additional 730,300 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here