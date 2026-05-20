Investment House LLC Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,855 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,911 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,203,504 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $102,599,000 after purchasing an additional 840,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EW opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $818,073.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,871,031.86. This trade represents a 30.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,739. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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