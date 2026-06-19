Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,085 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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