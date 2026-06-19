Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,086 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,106,255,000 after buying an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 924.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after buying an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CRM opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.72. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to buy from neutral and set a $200 price target , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Read More

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to from neutral and set a , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its $3.6 billion Fin acquisition , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Article Title

Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Article Title

Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a neutral rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Article Title

Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: A comparison piece against Oracle underscored that Salesforce’s recent earnings and outlook have not been viewed as strongly as some peers, reinforcing investor concern about near-term performance versus other software names. Article Title

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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