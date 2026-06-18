Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 12,604 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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