Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 24,374 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,097 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Visa were worth $63,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. now owns 942 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,299,451 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $455,730,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

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Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day moving average is $324.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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