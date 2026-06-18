Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 45,819 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,352 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 45,819 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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