Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in American Express were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $340.25 on Thursday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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