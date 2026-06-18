Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $16.63 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 171,721 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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