Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $18.75 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,804 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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