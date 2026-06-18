Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,753 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in RTX were worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.41. The company has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.47 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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