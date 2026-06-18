Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 16,402 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $460.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.61. The company has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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