Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 35,050 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,397 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Boeing were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8%

BA opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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