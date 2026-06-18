Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here