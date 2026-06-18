Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 18,786 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,246 shares of the software company's stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Adobe were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.02 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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