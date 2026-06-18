Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 903,262 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for about 0.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned 0.20% of CoreWeave worth $55,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,628,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,766,052 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave News Summary

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About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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