Investor AB Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Investor AB purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Capital One Financial makes up 0.0% of Investor AB's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

COF stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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