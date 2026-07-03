IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Position Increased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 194.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,847 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in IonQ were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 96.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 125,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Letson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Letson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IonQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of IONQ opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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