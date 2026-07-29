IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV is Redwood Grove Capital LLC's 9th Largest Position

Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,500 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

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Key Stories Impacting IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80-$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion , with the upper end above expectations. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at , with the upper end above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call, IQVIA discussed its simplified organizational model implemented at the start of 2026, intended to improve collaboration and efficiency. Investors will likely monitor whether the restructuring produces further margin and execution benefits. IQVIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

IQVIA Trading Up 15.1%

IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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