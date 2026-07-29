IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,698 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of IQVIA worth $109,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,103 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IQVIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80-$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion , with the upper end above expectations. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at , with the upper end above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call, IQVIA discussed its simplified organizational model implemented at the start of 2026, intended to improve collaboration and efficiency. Investors will likely monitor whether the restructuring produces further margin and execution benefits. IQVIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.50 and a 1-year high of $247.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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