Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,011 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 21,027 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 6.2% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $60,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $340.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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