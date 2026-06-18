Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,191 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.9% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RTX by 1,545.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in RTX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Up 3.0%

RTX stock opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.41.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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