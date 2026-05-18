Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 98,404 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,816,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after acquiring an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 498,014 shares of company stock worth $54,269,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $125.07 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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