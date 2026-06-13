Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Stock Position Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,155,034 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.40% of Iron Mountain worth $1,568,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $127.20 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

See Also

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