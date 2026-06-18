Ishara Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,000 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Ishara Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Ishara Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ishara Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,546.32. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 14,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $877,436.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,020.95. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $1,837,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company's stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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