Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

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Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $26,282.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,188.04. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook.

The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up.

Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up. Neutral Sentiment: One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook.

One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts also presented at the 21st Annual Global Farm to Market Conference, but no major new operating guidance or strategic announcement was highlighted in the transcript headline. Article Title

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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