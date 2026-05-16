Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,981 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,362 shares of the bank's stock valued at $293,015,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,007 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,397.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,767 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,601 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,796,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BOK Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $139.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $553.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $162,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $738,571. 63.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.91.

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About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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