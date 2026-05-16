Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,034 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bedminster LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 228,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here