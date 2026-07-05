ITT Inc. $ITT Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 86,878.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $186.96 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

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ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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