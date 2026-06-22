J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 12,283 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $411.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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