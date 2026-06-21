J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,899 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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